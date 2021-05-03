Business Today
Loading...

Students call for cancellation of Class 12 boards; '#cancel12thboardexams2021' persists on Twitter

Thousands of candidates have poured onto social media platform Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 as the COVID-19 situation has not improved

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | May 3, 2021 | Updated 18:02 IST
Students call for cancellation of Class 12 board exams; '#cancel12thboardexams2021' persists on Twitter
CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board examinations and postponed Class 12 board exams

CBSE Class 12 students are worried about their upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board examinations and postponed Class 12 board exams. As daily COVID-19 cases have not declined since the CBSE's initial announcement, students are now demanding the board to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The decision on the revised dates for the Class 12 board exam 2021 will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1, announced Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The Class 12 board exams were originally scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Thousands of candidates have poured onto social media platform Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 as the COVID-19 situation has not improved.

The hashtag '#cancel12thboardexams2021', along with related hashtags, has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days. Over a million tweets have been posted with this hashtag.

Here is a collection of tweets from students demanding that CBSE Class 12 board exams be cancelled:

Also read: CBSE releases marking policy for class 10, results to be announced on Jun 20

Also Read: #cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid COVID-19 surge; students say 'don't play with our lives'

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: cbse 12th board exam | board exam 2021 class 12 | class 12 board exam 2021 | class 12 board exam 2021 news | board exam 2021 class 12 date | twitter trending | cancel 12th board exams 2021 | cancel board exams 2021 twitter | cbse 12th board exam news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close