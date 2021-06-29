Centre disburses Rs 25.25 cr seed capital to SHGs in first year of PMFME

The Centre on Tuesday said it has disbursed Rs 25.25 crore in the first year of the PMFME scheme for meeting seed capital requirements of eligible 8,000-odd Self Help Group (SHG) members engaged in food processing activities. The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), launched on June 29 last year, aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganised segment of the food processing industry and promote formalisation of the sector.

The scheme envisages financial support of Rs 40,000 for working capital and purchase of small tools for each member of SHGs engaged in food processing activities.

This is being implemented with the support of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and its network of State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM).

"To date, NRLM has recommended 43,086 SHG members to state nodal agencies for an amount of Rs 123.54 crore. State nodal agencies have approved the seed capital of 8040 members and disbursed the amount of Rs 25.25 crore to SRLM," the government said in a statement.

In case of the other component of the scheme -- promoting 'One District One Product (ODOP) -- the government said it has approved ODOP for 707 districts for 35 states and Union Territories, including 137 unique products as per the recommendations received by states.

Under the scheme, 54 Common Incubation Centres have been approved in 17 states and UTs, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

An online portal has also been developed for submission of Common Incubation Centre proposals and an online incubation centres map for the facilitation of details of incubation centres across the country.

Under the PMFME scheme, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has signed three pacts with the ministries of rural development, tribal affairs, and housing and urban affairs.

An agreement has also been signed with the Union Bank of India as the nodal bank of the scheme and MoUs with 11 banks as official lending partners for PMFME.

About six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have also been signed with organisations such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED).

Also Read: SAT stays Sebi order; Franklin Templeton gets interim relief