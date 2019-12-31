Chief of Defence Staff: Here's what the new uniform would look like

General Bipin Rawat who was appointed in a new role of Chief of Defence Staff would also be donning a different uniform. The colour of the uniform would remain olive green but there would be significant changes to represent all the three forces.

There would be a maroon patch on the shoulder with golden ranks to represent the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. "The colour of the uniform of the CDS will be same as the parent service but ranks and badges will be different," said a source to India Today.

To represent the three services, the cap of the CDS would have different badges and accomplishments. The uniform would not have a lanyard and no sword and baton or stars on the shoulder to signify the ranks.

"The idea is that the uniform of the CDS has symbols to represent all three services. Any service or regimental symbols will not be there," said the source.

The CDS uniform would also not have the four stars on the collar that chiefs have. The service ribbons, however, will remain as it is on the chest.

Indian Army: Chief of the Defence Staff(CDS) on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block. CDS shall have parent Service uniform. (pic 1: Car flag, Pic 2: peak cap, Pic 3: shoulder badges, pic 4: belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/efWkbSLKG8 - ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

It is still unclear if the office of the CDS would fly the flag representing all the three services. The chiefs of all the services fly the service flags at their offices.

The CDS will be the fifth secretary in MoD. The existing heads are Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Defence Research and Development and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

According to the notification the mandate of the DMA includes promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the services through joint planning and integration of their requirements, facilitation of restructuring of Military Commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands and promoting use of indigenous equipment by the services.

