China finally admits casualties during Galwan clash; reveals names of dead PLA soldiers

China has named and shared details of four soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) who died during the border clash with the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley after almost nine months.

While 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in these clashes, China had refused to reveal the number of casualties on their side. Instead, China termed all reports of PLA soldiers killed in the eastern Ladakh face-off as "fake news". This is the first time that China has acknowledged casualties and unveiled the details of the four officers and soldiers killed in the clashes with the Indian Army on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Global Times, the Chinese government mouthpiece said in its report that the Central Military Commission of China "recognised" five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers "for their sacrifice in border confrontation with India." The Central Military Commission of China awarded the title of "Hero regimental commander for defending the border" to Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command. Chen Hongjun was conferred the "Hero to defend the border" title whereas the first-class merit was awarded to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

The Global Times report also accused India of trespassing and provocations in May 2020. "Since April 2020, relevant foreign military (Indian Army) violated the previous agreement... they trespassed the border line to build roads and bridges and intentionally incited troubles, changing the status quo along the border... they even violently attacked Chinese soldiers that were sent for communication." according to a PLA daily report.

The border conflict between India and China began in May 2020 and the stand-off escalated of June 15, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed near Patrol Point 14 in Galwan valley, which also marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in 45 years.

The Chinese used stones, clubs, and sticks embedded with nails to attack Indian soldiers. After multiple rounds of talks at both military and diplomatic levels following the clash, Indian and Chinese armies reached an agreement to disengage their troops in the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. This agreement mandates both sides to avoid forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.