China sets up 5G network along LAC, intensifies construction at Pangong Lake

China is setting up 5G networks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along with upgradation of infrastructure close to friction points in Ladakh. The country has also been carrying out new construction work at the Pangong lake, intelligence reports suggest.

The development comes amid an ongoing dialogue between India and China to find a resolution to the lingering standoff.

The (intelligence) reports further indicate that the preparations for establishing 5G networks near the Demchok area (also called Parigas by China) have been noticed since the first week of August.

Meanwhile, the country has also been executing fresh construction work at the Pangong lake where Chinese soldiers continue to hold positions.

New sheds have come up despite the ongoing talks for disengagement between the two countries following a near four-month standoff after tensions broke out in early May.

Besides intensifying infrastructure close to the conflict zones in Ladakh, China continues to deploy more of its soldiers along the LAC, prompting India to also enhance its troop deployment in Ladakh.

The Indian Army has increased the mobilisation of its personnel by three times and is set to station additional soldiers even in peak winter.

"The deployment will depend on constant reviews. Till there is no change in the situation, the enhanced deployment will continue," said an Army official.

Following the initial disengagement agreed upon by both sides, the situation did not change as Chinese troops continued with their presence on the ridgeline of Pangong Lake.

There have been five rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level so far, besides an ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the nations. Sources added that another round of military talks is expected soon.