China's 'smart' intercontinental bullet train will adapt to railway tracks without manual help

China is developing a 'smart', intercontinental high-speed train that can automatically adjust to the railway tracks of a different country. As mentioned by the country's chief train engineer, Guo Yao, these trains would be able to travel 400 km in an hour and are likely to start serving by 2020. Guo Yao was also the chief designer of China's Fuxing high-speed trains.

In an interview to the Guangzhou Daily, Yao said that these trains would be equipped with cutting-edge rail trucks or bogies on the chassis that will adapt the trains to various track widths without human effort. Currently when intercontinental trains such as the Trans-Siberian Railway cross the Chinese border, workers manually change the bogies for the journey ahead.

Yao said that the technology will help made-in-China locomotives tap the global market. These smart trains are expected to transport goods reducing China's cost in international trade.

China has the world's largest high-speed train network. One of these high-speed trains is Fuxing, which means 'rejuvenation'. Launched in 2017, the Fuxing can move as fast as 400 km an hour but its daily operational speed is 350 km per hour.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Chinese companies spent 13 years learning how to build world-class high-speed trains after accumulating information from leading firms in Japan, France, Germany and Canada.

The Fuxing that was developed and built within three years was made possible by workers from more than 20 Chinese companies who had joined hands to form the core team.

Not only that, China has is also planning to build the world's longest undersea railway tunnel that would link it with Taiwan. China is reportedly close to confirming the design of the 135-km long-tunnel.