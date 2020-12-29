Chinese tycoon who made Game of Thrones game 'poisoned' to death with fermented drink

Chinese tycoon Lin Qi, Chairman and CEO of Yoozoo best known for Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming strategy game is believed to have been poisoned to death. The Shaghai police said that one of Lin's colleagues, identified by his surname Xu, was the main suspect. Lin Qi died on the day of Christmas.

While details are scant, it is believed that Lin might have been poisoned, based on police statements. Yoozoo released a statement saying that Lin admitted himself to the hospital after he felt unwell but was in a stable condition. However, on Friday, the company announced that its founder had died.

According to a report in the BBC, the person in custody is believed to be Xu Yao, head of the company's movie production arm. There are reports stating that Lin was poisoned with aged pu'er, a kind of fermented Chinese drink.

Lin Qi was one of the most prominent names in the Chinese gaming market. He had also ventured into film production. He is believed to have a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan or 960 million pounds, as per the Hurun China Rich List. He was also an avid calligrapher and a poetry enthusiast.

Lin founded Yoozoo in 2009 and made it into the influential gaming company it is right now. It is also the co-publisher of Supercell's popular game Brawl Stars. Yoozoo holds the rights for Chinese sci-fi novel Three-Body Problem and the rights for its film adaptation. In September it granted Netflix the right to adapt the film into a television show.

The company issued an emotional statement on its Weibo microblog. "Goodbye youth. We will be together, continue to be kind, continue to believe in goodness, and continue the fight against all that is bad," it said.

