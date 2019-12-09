Citizenship Amendment Bill: 293 votes in favour, 82 votes against introduction of controversial bill

The Lok Sabha has voted in favour of the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the house. The controversial bill, tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah received 293 votes in favour of its introduction, while 82 votes were against the bill.

Once it is introduced, a debate will follow after which there will be a round of voting. Once the CAB receives majority of votes in its favour, it will be passed in Lok Sabha. The same process will be repeated in Rajya Sabha as well.

Shah who tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill received a lot of criticism and backlash from the opposition parties. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill a violation of rights of the country's people and said Shah will be remembered in the league of Hitler. "I appeal to you (Speaker), save country from such a law and save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," said Owaisi.

Amit Shah fended off the criticism and argued that the bill was not against the Constitution and the people of the country. "The bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country," responded Shah.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, that has seen a wave of protest especially in the Northeastern states seeks to give Indian citizenship to communities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Parsi, Christians, Jain and Sikhs who are facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The CAB is different from NRC that has also been embroiled in controversy, as the latter is not concerned with religion and is aimed against all illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile in Assam, normal life was hit after 16 organisations and tribal students' bodies called for a 12-hour bandh in state on Monday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

