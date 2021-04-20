CM Thackeray to announce complete lockdown tomorrow, hints Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated on Tuesday that all state ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a complete lockdown in Maharashtra. He added that the decision on this matter will be announced at 8:00 PM tomorrow, i.e. April 21. Maharashtra is already under strict restrictions in order to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 PM. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Tope told news agency ANI. "Tomorrow after 8 PM, the CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state".

Commenting on the vaccination situation in the state, Tope said, "We've not yet received any letter from Centre about vaccination programme for those above 18 years. CM has said that vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing and if needed we will take permission from the Centre to purchase vaccines from other countries."

While Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said that the state is heading towards a complete lockdown. He said, "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon"

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 58,924 fresh coronavirus cases and 351 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the state which has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. The state has been recording more than 50,000 fresh cases daily for the past several days. The state government has already put several restrictions in place in order to curb the virus. Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray had imposed weekday night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state.

