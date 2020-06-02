CNG prices increased in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; check new rates here

CNG prices have been increased in Delhi and adjoining areas keeping in mind the additional costs incurred by the stations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new prices, an increase of Re 1 per kg, came into effect at 6am on June 2.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens tweeted that the prices have been increased from Rs 42 per kg to Rs 43 per kg in Delhi. Prices of piped cooking gas will remain the same.

CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi being revised from Rs.42/ kg to Rs.43/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) June 1, 2020 In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG prices have increased from Rs 47.75 per kg to Rs 48.75 per kg. CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad being revised from Rs.47.75/ kg to Rs.48.75/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) June 1, 2020

In Haryana's Karnal district, CNG rates have been increased to Rs 50.85 per kg and in Rewari it has been increased to Rs 55 per kg from Rs 54.15.

The increase has come after IGL last cut CNG prices by Rs 3.2 per kg and rate of piped natural gas by Rs 1.55 per unit on April 3.

The nationwide lockdown hammered fuel sales that dipped by as much as 90 per cent. Even though there were relaxations, demand has not picked up to the pre-coronavirus levels. Even though there was a massive dip in sales, the company had to continue paying salaries as well as fixed charges such as power connections, maintenance of equipment and rent. The firm said that the CNG rates have been increased to recover these losses.

On Monday, Day 1 of the Unlock 1.0, prices of LPG cylinder were also increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder. This was due to the increase in international prices of LPG as well as the value of rupee. Separately, jet fuel also saw a significant increase of 48 per cent. Aviation turbine fuel increased Rs 11,000 per kilolitre to Rs 33,575 per kilolitre in Delhi and Rs 33,070.56 per kilotitre in Mumbai.

