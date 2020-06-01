LPG cylinder prices hiked across India: Here are the latest rates

Day 1 of Unlock 1.0 saw an increase in prices of LPG cylinders across the country. This hike in LPG cylinder prices comes amid a global increase in rates. The increase in the prices of LPG cylinder comes after three months of consecutive rate cuts. Indian Oil said that the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi market has been increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder.

Indian Oil said, "For the month of June, 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP (retail selling price) of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder."

The selling price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in international prices, stated Indian Oil.

After the latest increase in rates, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg Indane cylinder would cost the following:

Delhi - Rs 593

Mumbai - RS 590.50

Kolkata - Rs 616

Chennai - Rs 606.50

LPG cylinder rates are revised at the start of every month and it depends on the LPG benchmark as well as the value of rupee. Indian Oil clarified that this increase in LPG cylinder prices will not impact Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries. These beneficiaries come under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are eligible for free cylinders till June 30.

The sale of petrol and diesel were severely affected during the two months of lockdown that ended on May 31. However, LPG cylinders remained in demand during the period. Cooking gas LPG, in fact, reported a 24 per cent rise in consumption to 1.2 million tonnes in the first half of May as compared to the same period last year.

