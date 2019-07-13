Congress running out of funds after poll debacle; staff slashed, salaries delayed

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the Congress party losing its political capital substantially. Already in a pinch on the electoral front, the Grand Old Party is now reportedly struggling on the financial front too.

A report by the India Today TV said that several wings of the Indian National Congress (INC) are finding it difficult to carry on their operations due to a financial crunch. Some departments of the Congress party have already been asked to cut their expenses, the report further added.

The party has slashed the monthly budget of Congress Seva Dal to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier, the report said. The women's wing, student politics arm NSUI, and Youth Congress have been asked to find ways to check their expenses, it further added.

The Congress party is also mulling on the future of its data intelligence wing. Deliberations are on whether the party needs the wing anymore, the channel stated while quoting Congress sources. Moreover, many workers at the Congress headquarters have not received their salaries for the past few months now, India Today TV reported.

The report further said that at least 20 employees of the Congress social media had resigned after the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23. The Congress social media team now has a strength of only 35 employees. A total of 55 employees were reportedly working with the team during the General Elections. The ones still with the team are getting delayed salaries, the report stated, and the party's media team is still in equally dire conditions.

The Congress party managed to win only 52 out of 542 seats that went to polls in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the results were declared, the party was plunged into a leadership crisis as Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the Congress president.