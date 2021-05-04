Coronavirus in India: Bihar announces lockdown till May 15

Bihar, on Tuesday, announced a lockdown till May 15 as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the crisis management group has been asked to come up with a detailed set of guidelines.

CM Nitish Kumar said that he had a meeting with ministers and officials on Monday where it was decided that a lockdown will be imposed in the state till May 15. The crisis management group has asked to frame a comprehensive set of guidelines to this end.

This announcement comes as Bihar breached 5 lakh COVID-19 cases on Monday with 11,407 fresh cases. The death toll was 82 in the same period, taking the number of fatalities to 2,800. India reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases today with 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 82 deaths, 24 were reported in Patna, followed by 13 in Muzaffarpur, 8 in Madhepura, and 5 in West Champaran. Patna contributed 2,028 cases in the 11,407 new cases, the health bulletin said. Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Begusarai with 662, 653 and 510 cases are also severely impacted.

As for vaccination, the state is yet to start inoculating 18 years and above due to non-availability of vaccine. As many as 72,658 beneficiaries were administered vaccines on Monday, taking the total to 74,18,981 people in the 45 plus age group.

