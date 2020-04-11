Coronavirus: 32 year-old man tests positive in Tripura; total cases 2

A 32-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to two, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The man, who is from Madhya Pradesh, is presently staying at Damcherra in North Tripura district, he said. He has travelled in a train along with the state's first COVID-19 patient, chief minister said. "Alert! One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02.

"The patient is 32 years old male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra and has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train," Deb said in a Facebook post.

Tripura reported its first case on Monday when a 44- year-old woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district had tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister appealed to people not to panic as the government is talking all measures to contain the spread of the disease.

"Dont panic, we are taking all possible measures to keep everyone secure. Stay home stay safe and cooperate with government," the CM's social media post reads. Meanwhile, the state government earmarked buildings in two of its state-run hospitals to set up dedicated facilities for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Health secretary Debashish Basu said the state government has decided to notify NTI building of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital Complex as "dedicated COVID health centre".

Similarly, the NTH-2 block of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) was also notified as exclusive facility for treatment of patients infected with the dreaded virus. According to latest reports, 844 people are currently under quarantine in the state while 685 of them are in home isolation.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown live updates: Maharashtra cases tally at 1,574, Delhi cases reach 911

Also read: Coronavirus: India reports sharpest ever rise with 896 new cases in last 24 hours