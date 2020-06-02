Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt releases app to track empty hospital beds, ventilators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an app on Tuesday that would help people find how many beds are vacant in which hospital. Kejriwal while addressing a press conference said that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangements for coronavirus patients in terms of facilities and equipment available. "We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangements for COVID-19 patients - in terms of the number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there," he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that there is an information gap. People have told the government that they could not find any bed in the hospitals, he said. "This app will fill that gap," said Kejriwal, adding that it will furnish information on beds in both private and government hospitals. There are still beds vacant, he added.

One can also check the number of ventilators. "Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm," said the CM.

CM Kejriwal said that the app can be accessed on the internet as well. One can also call on helpline number 1031 for information on hospitals and beds. "They will send you an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals," he said.

The Chief Minister said that in case the app shows vacancy in a hospital but they refuse to admit the patient, then one can call on 1031. He said that the Special Secretary would then get in touch with the hospital and help in availing a bed.

"Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for coronavirus patients as we have made sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services," said Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal however urged people to not opt for hospitalisation if the doctor has asked them to rest at home.

Delhi eased the restrictions on Monday following the new guidelines by MHA even as cases are on the rise in the national capital. The Delhi government allowed shops, markets and salons to open but sealed inter-state borders for a week. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 20,834 cases with 523 deaths and 11,565 active cases. A total of 8,746 people have been discharged.

