Coronavirus crisis: ICMR asks states to stop use of Chinese testing kits over 'wide variation' in results

After postponing rapid testing due to inaccurate results in different states, ICMR has issued a revised advisory to state governments to stop using rapid anti-body test kits immediate effect. The ICMR said it evaluated the testing kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions and the results showed "wide variation" despite promise of "good performance for surveillance purposes".

"In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," the ICMR said.

The apex medical body has said RT-PCR throat or nasal swab test was the best for diagnosis of COVID-19. "RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual," it added. The ICMR has also clarified that since several states procured rapid antibody test kits, it has given clear instructions that they were to be used only for surveillance purpose.

The development comes in the backdrop of a BusinessToday.In report that stated how a legal dispute in Delhi High Court between the distributor and importer of COVID-19 rapid test kits being shipped from China had unearthed massive profiteering and over-pricing in kits sold to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dispute arose after Matrix Labs demanded upfront payment, whereas the petitioner maintained the payment could only be made after ICMR released the funds. The petitioner informed the court the consignment of 2.76 lakh rapid antibody tests had already been supplied to ICMR, for which payment was still awaited.

India is procuring about 5 lakh rapid testing kits from China-based Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, while Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics will provide 2 lakh testing kits. Two leading Chinese companies had on April 23 expressed surprise at the reported malfunctioning of the rapid testing kits that they supplied to India and claimed the products were approved by ICMR and National Institute of Virology.

The government of India has placed orders for about 37 lakh rapid anti-body testing kits with companies based out of China and South Korea. Out of these orders, only about seven lakh kits have reached India till date. Most consignments till now have come from China and distributed among states including Tamil Nadu, where they were found to be faulty.

