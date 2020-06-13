Coronavirus crisis: Maharashtra becomes first Indian state to report more than 1 lakh cases

Maharashtra became the first Indian state to report more than 1 lakh coronavirus infections as of Saturday, June 13, 2020. The state reported a total of 1,01,141 cases, out of which 49, 628 are active ones. Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,717 people in Maharashtra.

The total number of cases (1,01,141) also includes 47,796 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry website. Over the last 24 hours, the number of active coronavirus cases has spiked by 3,493, whereas 127 more people have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra has left the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, China's Wuhan, far behind.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have been rising like a tornado despite the state's consistent efforts at contact tracing and testing. The state took a total of 76 days to report 50,000 cases while another 50,000 cases were added in merely 20 days.

The bulk of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to come Mumbai. Mumbai is likely to have become the epicentre of COVID pandemic in Maharashtra because people mostly live on shared space basis either in slums or in flats.

Mumbai has an urban population of over 22 million, with a population density of 73,000 per square mile, whereas the percentage of people living in slums is as high as 41%.

