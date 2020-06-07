Coronavirus crisis: PSBs sanction loans worth Rs 17,705 crore to small businesses, says FinMin

Public sector banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 17,705.64 crore under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme as of June 5, out of which loans worth Rs 8,320.24 crore has been disbursed, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Sunday. Among the banks, State Bank of India has sectioned maximum Rs 11,701.06 crore worth loans, of which loans amounting to Rs 6,084.71 crore have been disbursed already.
Punjab National Bank has sanctioned loans worth Rs 1,295.59 crore, including 242.92 crore worth of disbursement. Union Bank of India has sanctioned Rs 968.73 crore, including Rs 435.72 crore worth of disbursement. Bank of Baroda has sanctioned loans worth Rs 793.77 crore, of which loans worth Rs 220.14 crore has been disbursed.
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have responded enthusiastically to Centre's Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL). Within 10 days of rules for the scheme being notified, more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have reportedly availed of the facility. A senior Finance Ministry official told India Today TV that loans worth Rs 13,500 crore have been sanctioned till Friday for 1.5 lakh successful MSMEs and businesses under the scheme. Out of this Rs 6,000 crore has already been disbursed.
Besides, the Centre has laid out funds allocated for different sections of the society under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced in April in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Rs 1.70-lakh crore relief package, over 42 crore Indians have already received financial assistance worth Rs 53,248 crore from the Centre.
