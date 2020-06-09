Coronavirus effect: Parle-G clocks best sales in 8 decades; maker's market share increases by 5%

Popular and widely available biscuit brand Parle-G clocked its best sales in decades amid the coronavirus lockdown. The makers of Parle-G, Parle Products, did not divulge much on the figures but stated that the biscuit brand clocked its best sales in over eight decades during the lockdown period of March, April and May.

The brand that came into existence in 1938 clocked its best sales as people stocked up their household cabinets amid the lockdown. People also bought sackfuls of biscuits to distribute to the needy and was the preferred pick for migrants who trekked hundreds of kilometers to get home, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. A pack of Parle-G biscuits is priced at Rs 5.

Mayank Shah, Category Head of Parle Products told the daily that their overall market share has increased by 5 per cent. "And 80-90 per cent of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented," he told the daily.

While Parle-G saw unprecedented sales, other biscuits were not far behind either. Biscuits across price points such as Britannia's Good Day, Tiger, Bourbon, Marie, Milk Bikis, as well as Parle's Monaco, Hide & Seek and Krackjack have all seen a surge in sales amid the lockdown, as stated by experts to the daily.

Biscuit makers envisaged the need to drive up production of biscuits that were in maximum demand. Parle Products, focussed on producing its best-selling low-value Parle-G as it foresaw massive demand across customer segments. The company reworked its distribution channels within days to ensure that the product is available across all retail outlets, the daily mentions.

Shah added that Parle-G became the go-to option for many, while for many it was the only food option available. "This is a common man's biscuit; people who cannot afford bread - buy Parle-G," said Shah. He added that several state governments also requisitioned biscuits and several NGOs also bought in huge quantities.

Shah said that while the value of sales might not be significant, the highest sales in the last three months have brought them brand recognition. A kilo of Parle-G is sold at Rs 77 as opposed to a kilo of rusk that is sold at Rs 150 per kg. Parle-G falls in the below-Rs 100 per kg affordable/value category. Parle Products makes around 400 million Parle-G biscuits every day.

Parle Products makes their biscuits in 130 factories across the country out of which 120 are contract manufacturing units.

