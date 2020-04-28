Coronavirus: First COVID-19 case reported from Supreme Court

In a first, a Supreme Court employee tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The judicial section employee of the Supreme Court reported for duty on April 16 and came in contact with two registrars at the apex court. Following this, the two registrars have been advised self-quarantine as a safety measure.

He suffered fever for two days after reporting for duty on April 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital, PTI reported. As per the standard COVID-19 protocol, all efforts are being made to trace all those who came in contact with the infected employee.

Not only this, but efforts are also being made to screen all those who attended the court on April 16 and came in contact with the affected person.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the top court of the country has been hearing only urgent matters and is functioning via video conferencing. Journalists can witness the proceedings through a connection set up in the premises of the Supreme Court. The SC has heard 593 matters via video conferencing and delivered judgments in 215 matters during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 29,435 coronavirus positive cases. Of these, the number of active cases stands at 21,632, while the death tally stands at 934 people, the health ministry says.

