Coronavirus India Live Updates: 6 states favour lockdown extension; country's tally-29,435; death toll-934

Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown extension latest news: The Chief Ministers of 6 states favoured the lockdown extension in their meeting with PM Modi on Monday. They pitched for the extension beyond May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in their video-conference meeting with the Prime Minister. Where West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee said that the lockdown should be extended till May 21, the other 5 CMs- Jai Ram Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya, Jaganmohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Zoramthanga of Mizoram, and Pramod Sawant of Goa too favoured the extension but without any set timeframe.

India is planning to slowly and gradually ease lockdown restrictions from May 3 when it ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video-conference meet on Monday discussed an exit strategy with states' chief ministers to help minimise risks after the lockdown is lifted. However, there will likely be a staggered lifting of COVID-19 lockdown meaning not everything may open up at once as PM Modi asked state CMs to relax rules after considering on-ground situation. Meanwhile, the government on Monday cancelled the order for Chinese COVID-19 rapid testing kits due to faulty results and also informed that the this will not have any financial bearing on it. India presently has the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 recoveries, 1 migrated and 934 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Globally, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has cross 30 lakh with over 2 lakh deaths.

11.59 am: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of the state in Lucknow.

11.55 am: Delhi coronavirus latest news: 190 new cases on Monday

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that the national capital recorded as many as 190 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count to 3,108. This tally includes 877 recoveries and 11 people on who are on ventilators, 54 have died, he added. Jain further said that the cases were doubling every 13 days. (Inputs from ANI)

11.49 am: Maharashtra coronavirus updates: 522 new cases, 27 deaths reported on Tuesday

Maharashtra recorded 522 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. Total 8,590 positive COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths have been reported in the state till date. Mortality Rate stands at 4.30%, said Maharashtra Health Department.

11.45 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 82 new cases reported in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh registered 82 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 1,259. The death toll stands at 31, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

11.39 am: Kerala coronavirus news

With no new COVID-19 positive case in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. (ANI reports)

11.36 Delhi-Gurugram border

In Pics: Long queue of vehicles seen on Delhi-Gurugram border as Police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route, as a preventive measure against COVID-19 amid coronavirus lockdown.

11.29 am: Delhi-Noida border seal

In Pics: Policemen check the passes and identity cards of people at Delhi-Noida border. The people are also getting thermal screened at the border amid coronavirus lockdown.

11.25 am: Agra coronavirus cases

8 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Agra, taking the total count to 389 including 54 cured/discharged, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Tuesday. He added that the contact tracing of positive cases is underway. (ANI reports).

11.19 am: Coronavirus live updates: 16 districts in India with no new COVID-19 cases in the last 28 days

The government has said that 16 districts in India which had earlier recorded novel coronavirus cases have not reported any new case in the last 28 days. Here is the list of these 16 districts.

Lakhisarai (Bihar)

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

Gondia (Maharashtra)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

South Goa (Goa)

Kodagu (Karnataka)

Chitradurga (Karnataka)

Davanagere (Karnataka)

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan)

Imphal West (Manipur)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Mahe (Puducherry)

11.13 am: Delhi lockdown updates: Deshbandhu apartments sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi's Deshbandhu apartment complex has been sealed after its resident, an AIIMS nurse, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

11.04 am: Coronavirus in Chandigarh

5 new cases were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the city's total to 50.

10.59 am: 6 states favour coronavirus lockdown extension

10.54 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: 1 more cases reported in Mohali

Mohali district of Punjab reported 1 new COVID-19 case on Tuesday taking the total tally of infections to 64. These cases include 27 recoveries and 2 deaths, the district collector said. (ANI report).

10.47 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

10.38 am: Coronavirus live updates: 'Unfair, Irresponsible': China reacts after ICMR asks states to stop using Chinese COVID-19 test kits

Following the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) announcement to stop the use of rapid antibody test kits procured from Chinese companies, China retorted on Tuesday saying it was "unfair and irresponsible" to label Chinese products as "faulty". "China not only sincerely supports India in its fight against Covid-19, but also takes concrete actions to help. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as 'faulty' and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice," said Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong in a statement.

10.30 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 66 new cases reported

66 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday--13 from Jodhpur, 11 from Ajmer, 17 from Jaipur and 19 from Kota. Cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2328 now. 51 deaths reported till date: Rajasthan Health Department.

10.26 am: Punjab coronavirus news: 5 asymptomatic people test positive

Punjab's health department said on Tuesday that as 5 asymptomatic persons returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran, it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities. They will be tested for COVID-19.

10.22 am: Goa lockdown news

People practice social distancing at a vegetable market on Inox Road in Panaji, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

10.17 am: PM Modi video-conference meet on Monday: 4 CMs favour lockdown extension post May 3

At least 4 chief ministers advocated for a lockdown extension beyond May 3 to combat further spread of COVID-19. The CMs made the demand in their meeting wif PM Modi via video-conferencing on Monday.

10.11 am: Lockdown extension news

After Delhi government's COVID-19 committee proposed to lockdown extension till mid-May, 5 more states- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, echoed the same sentiment to extend the curbs.

10.06 am: Lockdown updates: Health Ministry issues guidelines for people on home isolation

The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for people under home isolation, who either are in the pre-symptomatic stage or have very mild COVID-19 symptoms.

10.00 am: What are containment zones?

Containment zones (hotspots or red zones) are the areas where the COVID-19 cases have been detected. According to Centre's cluster containment strategy, such areas are cordoned off and sealed completely with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit points to the areas. No one is allowed in and out of such areas, checking is intensified and the authorities sanitise each and every house. A door-to-door screening is carried out for checking people with COVID-19 like symptoms.

9.56 am: Containment zones in Delhi: State govt adds 2 more areas in hotspot list; 99 red zones now

Delhi government added 2 more hotspots in its list of cluster containment zones on Monday with the steady rise of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital. The government added Pilanji village in New Delhi and several streets of a South Delhi area in the list of containment zones. In South Delhi, Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Gali, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been added to the list as one hotspot zone.

9.50 am: Delhi Faridabad border seal

The Haryana government announced on Monday that it will seal its borders with Delhi from Tuesday, clamping down on travel to its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad. People travelling between the cities will need passes from the government beginning Tuesday. Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh too had announced similar curbs earlier.

9.45 am: Lockdown exit plan: What PM Modi told state CMs on Monday: Highlights

During Today's meeting with the chief ministers of various states, PM Modi asked them to prepare state-wise exit policy in view of their Red, orange & Green zones

PM indicated that lockdown may continue in hotspots or red zone areas

PM says that one should not worry about the state of economy, which is relatively good

"We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said during his virtual meet with the CMs

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asked for a month's extension of the lockdown

At least four CMs have advocated for the extension of lockdown while others suggested staggered exit with different levels of restrictions

Gujarat CM briefed the centre about their testing-treatment mechanism

Haryana CM briefed the centre about the step taken to help farmers in Mandi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked for a policy to bring stranded students from Kota and other states. He also asked for health check-up of all migrant laborers

According to Delhi CM, situation is still challenging, but final decision will be taken in next few days

CMs provided theirs feedbacks, suggested measures to meet the economic challenges and boost health infrastructure

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: Singer Kanika Kapoor will donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will donate her plasma for the treatment of critically-ill novel coronavirus patients.

9.34 am: Lockdown extension In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee cites lack of clarity

"On one side they say lockdown should be strictly maintained on other hand they're saying to open all shops. What should we do? There is lack of clarity between what Central govt is saying and their directives," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

9.29 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This takes the total number of cases in the region to 288, including 14 deaths.

9.24 am: Noida coronavirus cases

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said on Monday that "there are 58 active cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar while 71 other patients have been cured. No death has been reported due to the disease."

9.19: Mumbai worst-hit city in India

Over 60% cases of Maharashtra are in Mumbai as the city is the worst-hit city not only in the state but in India. Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases at over 5,500, the highest for an Indian city.

9.14 am: Delhi lockdown relaxation

Delhi government has allowed some relaxations. Book stores are permitted to open, plumbers and electricians are also allowed to resume work.

9.09 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases: Second worst-affected state in India

Gujarat's tally stands at 3,548 comprising 394 recoveries and 162 deaths so far, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday.

9.04 am: Coronavirus in Delhi:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi jumped to 3,108 on Tuesday including 877 recoveries and 54 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-hit state after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

8.59 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi-Haryana border sealed

The Haryana government has decided to seal its border with Delhi from Tuesday, after several coronavirus cases were traced back to the national capital, authorities said. People commuting between Delhi and Haryana will need passes issued by the government. Haryana has also restricted movement to satellite cities of Gurugram and Faridabad. Borders in Sonipat and Jhajjar have already been tightened.

8.56 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

62 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 934 in India, as per Union Health Ministry's latest data.

8.50 am: Total number of cases in Maharashtra

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 8,590, the highest in the country, including 1,282 recoveries and 369 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest figures on its website.

8.46 am: Total number of coronavirus recoveries in India

A total of 6,868 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update as on Tuesday (April 28).

8.40 am: Coronavirus in India: 1,543 cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 1,543 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total count of cases past 29,000 and deaths over 900.

8.30 am: India coronavirus cases jump past 29,000, death toll cross 900-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 29,435 on Tuesday with death toll at 934, according to latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.