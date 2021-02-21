Coronavirus in Delhi: Over 2.80 lakh people vaccinated, 1.53 lakh of them frontline workers

Over 2.8 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, according to data shared by officials on Saturday. Out of these, more than 1.31 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.53 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.

On Saturday, coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 26,000 beneficiaries in Delhi, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the third consecutive day. During the day, 26,110 beneficiaries received shots across 302 centres, including 4,351 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data. The overall turnout was about 85 per cent.

"Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said. On Friday,24,321 people were vaccinated in total and the final figures on Thursday had stood at 24,417. Till date,1,31,854 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and1,53,037 frontline workers also received vaccine, as per the data shared by the officials.

Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others. On Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centre.

The vaccination drive, which started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, got their second dose. Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days. On February 13, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second dose began to given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent). The district-wise distribution of total four AEFI cases on Wednesday was -- Central Delhi (2), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (2), Northwest Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (4), South Delhi (0), South East Delhi (1), South West Delhi (3) and West Delhi (1), according to the data shared by authorities.

Delhi recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Saturday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, authorities said. With this the toll from coronavirus infection has grown to 10,898.

Also read: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: 3-month gap between doses provides better efficacy, claims study