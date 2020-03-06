Coronavirus in India: 13 Iranian tourists quarantined at Amritsar hotel

A 13-member contingent of tourists from Iran has been quarantined at a hotel in Jaipur on suspicion of coronavirus. They have been asked not to leave till all necessary medical tests have been completed, an official said. The tourists had reached tourists on Thursday night.

They have been quarantined at their hotel rooms, Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur told PTI.

"We are conducting a proper medical examination, she said adding that they have been asked to not leave the hotel till their medical examination gets over as a precautionary measure. If any of them are found symptomatic (for coronavirus), then samples will be taken," said Kaur.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, 15 Italian Tourists had been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's ITBP quarantine facility. The Italian Nationals were in India touring Rajasthan when two among them were tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. The authorities had then sent the entire group of 21 Italian tourists for testing to Delhi. Later, 15 among them were tested positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in India has jumped up to 31 after a new case was confirmed in Delhi on Friday.

It is reported that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had reviewed the state's preparedness to tackle COVID-19. He has directed the health department to keep a close look at the situation.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries with 107 already dead because of the coronavirus outbreak. Over 3,500 have already been tested positive for coronavirus in Iran. Internationally, over 98,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed thus far with 80,000 of them being in China. The virus till now has claimed 3,387 lives from across the world.

The number of cases have been receding in China but have been increasing in other countries such as Italy, Iran, and India.

