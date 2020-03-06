Coronavirus in India: Number of confirmed cases reaches 31

Thirty-one cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in India so far, with the latest being reported in Delhi on Friday. This is the second case to have been confirmed in Delhi this week. The person infected, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar, has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia. The number of cases being reported in India has increased exponentially this week.

On Monday, two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported, one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. The Delhi patient had returned from Iran on February 25. The Telangana patient had a history of travel to Dubai.

Six family members of the Delhi man have tested positive for the virus. They have been quarantined at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Two schools have been closed in Noida, some students of these schools had attended the birthday party of the child of the Delhi patient.

The largest batch of fresh cases was reported on Wednesday when 15 Italian Tourists were tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's ITBP quarantine facility. The Italian nationals were in India touring Rajasthan when two among them were tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. The authorities had then sent the entire group of Italian tourists for testing to Delhi.

Also on Wednesday, a Paytm employee from Gurugram was tested positive for coronavirus. Paytm has shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for a couple of days to be sanitised. The employee had visited Italy recently. A Ghaziabad man was also tested positive with coronavirus on Thursday.

In response to the increasing number of cases, the Health Ministry has decided to start universal screening at all airports for all passengers coming to India from any country. Earlier, only passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia were being checked.

The Health Ministry has made special restrictions for passengers coming from Iran and South Korea, two of the worst-hit countries in the world. Passengers from these countries would have to carry 'No COVID-19' certificate before they are allowed to enter India. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance.

According to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, till now over 6 lakh people have been screened at 21 international airports. Over one million people coming through the open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have also been screened for the coronavirus.

The COVID -19 outbreak has infected more than 94,000 people across the globe. The virus till now has claimed 3,222 lives. The number of cases have been receding in China but have been increasing in other countries such as Italy, Iran, and India.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare: COVID-19 infected man attended jam packed rock concert in New Zealand's Auckland

Also Read: Coronavirus: Bulk demand for masks, sanitisers, gloves skyrocket 300%