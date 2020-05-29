Coronavirus in India: 7,466 cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day jump, death toll at 4,706; Maharashtra worst-hit

India reported 7,466 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike as of date, taking India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1.65 lakh on Friday morning, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

This is the first time that over 7,000 new virus cases have been recorded in a 24-hour duration, following seven consecutive days of over 6,000 new cases per day.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

Also, 175 more people succumbed to the infection during the same period, taking India's toll to 4,706. The total count of 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases includes 89,987 active cases, 71,105 recoveries, 1 migration, and 4,706 deaths so far.

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine: 30 groups in India working on candidate vaccines

As per the Health Ministry, the country's recovery rate has improved to 42.88% while the fatality rate is at 2.8%. The surge in the COVID-19 cases comes with only two days left in lockdown 4.0 ending Sunday (May 31).

Maharashtra remains on edge as being the worst-affected state in India with 59,546 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 18,616 recoveries and 1,982 deaths. Tamil Nadu follows suit with 19,372 virus cases, along with 10548 recoveries, and 145 deaths.

Delhi is third on the list with 16,281 cases, comprising 7,495 recoveries, and 316 deaths. Fourth on the list is Gujarat, which reported 15,562 cases, consisting 8,003 recoveries, and 960 deaths, as per the Health Ministry.

Also Read: Coronavirus fallout: Economy may have grown at slowest pace in last 2 years during March quarter

Rajasthan currently has 8,067 confirmed cases with 4,817 recoveries, and 180 deaths. Madhya Pradesh's tally stands at 7,453, including 4,050 recoveries, and 321 deaths. Uttar Pradesh's count is at 7,170, along with 4,215, and 197 deaths.

West Bengal, which has also been ravaged by cyclone Amphan has a total of 4,536 COVID-19 cases comprising 1,668 recoveries, and 295 deaths. Bihar has 3,296 cases, with 1,211 recoveries, and 15 deaths, whereas Andhra Pradesh's count stands at 3,251, including 2,125 recoveries, and 59 deaths.

India became the ninth worst-affected nation in the world last week after crossing 1.6 lakh COVID-19 cases.