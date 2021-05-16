Coronavirus in India: With 3.11 lakh new COVID-19 cases daily count drops further, active cases fall too

India recorded 3,11,170 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, showing a gradual decline in the daily coronavirus count.

The overall case tally now stands at 2,46,84,077. However, 4,077 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,70,284, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, May 16.

The country's active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25%, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The top five states that recorded maximum coronavirus cases are Karnataka with 41,664 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 34,848 cases, Tamil Nadu with 33,658 cases, Kerala with 32,680 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 22,517 cases.

53.15% of the fresh cases have been reported from these five states, with Karnataka alone constituting 13.39% of the new cases.

Of the 4,077 fatalities recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, maximum deaths were reported in Maharashtra (960), followed by Karnataka with 349 daily casualties, Delhi with 337 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 303 deaths, Uttar Pradesh with 281 deaths, Punjab with 216 deaths, Uttarakhand with 197 deaths, Rajasthan with 149 deaths, 144 casualties were reported each from Haryana and West Bengal, and 129 deaths were recorded in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 2,70,284 deaths reported so far in the country included 80,512 from Maharashtra, 21,434 from Karnataka, 21244 from Delhi, 17,359 from Tamil Nadu, 17,238 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,137 from West Bengal, 11,693 from Punjab, and 11,590 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.