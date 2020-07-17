Coronavirus: 'India could have 20 lakh cases by August 10,' warns Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to warn the Centre that if the current pace of coronavirus spread continues, then India could have 20 lakh cases by August 10. India crossed a rather concerning mark on Thursday as cases shot up to more than 10 lakh. India now has 1003832 cases, including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,756 discharged and 25,602 deaths.

"The figure of 10,00,000 has been crossed. If this pace continues, then India will have more than 20 lakh cases of COVID-19 by August 10. Government must undertake strong, decisive measures to curb the pandemic," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. He had quoted a tweet from July 14 where he predicted that India would cross 10 lakh cases this week.

The Congress leader also shared an article that quoted WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that if adequate measures are not taken then the pandemic could turn worse from bad and there would be no return to the pre-COVID life.

Ghebreyesus had said that too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. He also lashed out at politicians for undermining the most important ingredient of any response towards coronavirus -- trust.

Gandhi has been criticising the government's measures against the coronavirus pandemic. He had recently advocated for the cancellation of exams. "It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance," he had said.

The Congress leader is also discussing various issues faced by the country currently. "Rahul Gandhi will be discussing the various issues India is facing today and making the truth more accessible to the people. The first video will be released at 11AM today. Stay tuned," announced Congress.

