Coronavirus India Highlights: Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 7

Coronavirus India latest news: Haridwar and Nainital districts have been declared red zones by the Uttarakhand government. Earlier Dehradun had been declared a red zone. Cases in the state have increased to 42. The MHA also clarified on Sunday that no non-essential items will be allowed to be delivered during the lockdown. This clarification comes amid reports that e-commerce sites would be able to resume full services from April 20. Meanwhile, a month-old baby has succumbed to the virus in Delhi and another 10-month old detected with coronavirus. Delhi's Lady Hardinge officials have said that two doctors and six nurses have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of cases in India has crossed 15,000. There are 15,712 cases in the country now. Out of that 507 people have died, while 2,230 people have recovered. The highest cases have been reported in Maharashtra with 3,651 cases. Six states including Delhi have more than 1,000 cases each. Uttar Pradesh is also nearing the 1,000 mark. When it touches 1,000, UP will be the seventh state. As cases rise in UP, the government replaces yet another Chief Medical Officer within a fortnight. AP Chaturvedi will be replaced DK Ohri as additional CMO. Additionally, Rajasthan has allowed industry activity in rural areas. A person who had recovered in Himachal has been tested again. In Indian Navy, 26 cases have been reported at the shore establishment of INS Angre. No case has been reported in any vessel so far. Meanwhile, WHO Director General took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his solidarity with the organisation and joining the One World: Together At Home programme.

Follow the coronavirus cases in India news updates on BusinessToday.In blog:

9:59 pm: Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 7

8:05 pm: DGCA directs airlines to stop bookings till further notice

6:37 pm: Coronavirus lockdown: Providing food to 20 lakh people everyday, tweets Rishad Premji

"We are now supporting food for over 20 lakh people everyday. There are many organisations enabling this effort giving it everything they have. I salute them all. Please do all that you can to help as the need is still much much greater," Rishad tweeted.

We are now supporting food for over 20 lakh people everyday. There are many organisations enabling this effort giving it everything they have. I salute them all. Please do all that you can to help as the need is still much much greater. @Wipro @azimpremjiuniv Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) April 19, 2020

6:19 pm: Coronavirus India can provide a new work culture, says PM Modi

In a post on LinkedIn, PM Narendra Modi talked about the changes in professional scenario that have been put into effect after the coronavirus pandemic. He said that India, can take the lead in providing a new work culture in such times.

"Rather than playing catch up, India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world. Let us think about how our people, our skills sets, our core capabilities can be used in doing so," the Prime Minister said.

5:20 pm: 3 more COVID-19 cases surface in Nalanda, Bihar

3 more men (close contacts of earlier positive cases) from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda have tested positive for #COVID19, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 92 now: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

5:00 pm: Indian Air Force delivers relief material from ICMR to Raipur

Indian Air Force aircraft carrying medical relief material supplied by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur today: Rakesh Sahay, Director, Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur. #Chhattisgarh #Coronaviruslockdown pic.twitter.com/KWnBD8z0Cm ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

4:45 pm: Health Ministry warns against spraying people with disinfectants

Health Ministry issues advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for #COVID19 mgmt-Spraying of disinfectant on individuals/groups isn't recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual/group with chemical disinfectants is physically & psychologically harmful. pic.twitter.com/GiQ23frAo9 ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

4:40 pm: Last active COVID-19 cases in Goa tests negative

Goa has reported that the last active COVID-19 case in the state has tested negative. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated in a tweet that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state after April 3.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

4:25 pm: Coronavirus update: 1,334 new cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours, says Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry informed that 1,334 cases of novel coronavirus and 27 deaths due to the contagion have been reported in the country.

4:22 pm: Coronavirus update: No cases in 54 districts over past 14 days

54 districts in 23 states and union territories have not reported any cases in the past 14 days, informed Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. Puducherry's Mahe and Karnataka's Kodagu have not reported any cases in 28 days, Agarwal added

4:20 pm: Coronavirus in India: 2,144 dedicated health facilities

During a press briefing on COVID-19, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, informed that there are 755 dedicated hospitals and 1389 dedicated health care centers in the country, where severe or critical patients can be treated. This takes the total number of dedicated coronavirus facilities to 2144.

4:17 pm: Coronavirus updates: 3.87 lakh tests done so far

During a press briefing today, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar of ICMR said that 37,173 tests were done yesterday, out of which, 29,287 tests were conducted in ICMR labs, and 7,886 tested in private labs. So far, 3,86,791 tests have done in the country, he added.

4:10 pm: Home Ministry writes to states, UTs over restriction on non-essential deliveries

Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, has written to states and union territories regarding Home Ministry order prohibiting non-essential deliveries by e-commerce platforms during COVID-19 lockdown. E-tailers will be allowed to deliver essential items during lockdown, Bhalla further clarified in his letter.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all chief secretaries of states and union territories regarding e-commerce companies excluded from supplying non-essential goods, however they will continue to supply essential goods. pic.twitter.com/JD7GBj5NJ7 ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

4:03 pm: Coronavirus news: CBDT revises return forms in view of timeline extensions

Central Board of Direct Taxes has revised the income tax return forms for financial year 2019-20 (assessment year 2020-21) to allow taxpayers to avail the benefits of timeline extension announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier. The revised forms will be notified by the end of this month.

3:49 pm: Coronavirus Lockdown: Over Rs 36,659 crore transferred to 16.01 crore beneficiaries

Finance Ministry has said that more than Rs 36,659 crore has been sent to bank account of 16.01 crore beneficiaries via direct benefit transfer during coronavirus lockdown.

(1/7) More than Rs 36,659 Crore transferred by using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) in the Bank accounts of 16.01 crore beneficiaries during #COVID19 lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona



For more details: https://t.co/0vTXCFeSuC pic.twitter.com/yofPgKfkAe Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

(2/7) DBT payments have reached beneficiaries under various schemes such as PM KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), National Social Assistance Program(NSAP), Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

(3/7) Prime Minsters Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Health Mission (NHM), Scholarship Schemes of various ministries through National Scholarship Portal (NSP). pic.twitter.com/I4TpZu9heD Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

(4/7)Apart from above mentioned schemes, payments were also made under #PradhanMantriGaribKalyanYojana.

Rs 500 was credited in women account holder's Jan-Dhan accounts.Till 13.04.2020 total number of women beneficiaries were 19.86cr, which resulted in disbursement of Rs 9,930cr. Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

(5/7) Through 180 welfare schemes, the State Governments using PFMS have disbursed an amount of Rs. 9,217.22 cr to 4.59 cr beneficiaries, between 24th March 2020 till 17th April 2020. pic.twitter.com/uq7VqDszIu Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

(6/7) PFMS usage for DBT Payments has increased over last #3 FYs wherein Transaction count increased to 11% during FY 2018-19 (compared to FY 2017-18) and 48% in FY 2019-20. The total DBT amount disbursed increased from 22% in FY 2018-19 to 45% in FY 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/W8pWlhKvy5 Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

3:48 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

All three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the national capital have prohibited spitting and urinating in public with immediate effect to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Violators will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000.

3:38 pm: Coronavirus in India: Petrol pumps deny fuel to customers without face masks

Petroleum dealers have decided not to sell fuel to customers not wearing face masks, Ajay Bansal, president of All India Petroleum Dealers Association, told news agency ANI. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of staff working at petrol pumps, Bansal added

3:22 pm: Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported 80 new cases of novel coronavirus so far today, taking the total tally in the state to 1,431. According to state health department, 17 are in Bharatpur, 1 in Bhilwara, 2 in Bikaner, 7 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 30 in Jodhpur, 12 in Nagour, 2 in Kota, 2 in Jhalawar, 1 in Hanumangarh and 1 in Sawai Madhopur.

80 positive cases reported in state today so far-17 in Bharatpur, 1 in Bhilwara, 2 in Bikaner, 7 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 30 in Jodhpur, 12 in Nagour, 2 in Kota, 2 in Jhalawar, 1 in Hanumangarh&1 in Sawai Madhopur. Total positive cases 1431:Rajasthan Health Dept pic.twitter.com/9srnMisBaI ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

3:17 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Six prisons in Maharashtra have been put under lockdown. Food and stay for police personnel will be made inside the jails; no one will be allowed to enter or leave jail premises, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Similar decision has been taken for 5 more jails in Maharashtra: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh https://t.co/76aJ8bN8n6 ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

3:14 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total tally in the state to 38. Of the new cases, 3 are from Ranchi and one is from Simdega.

3:11 pm: Clear claims within 2 hours, IRDAI tells insurers

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) orders health insurers to clear requests for cashless treatment and the final discharge from the hospital within two hours. The directive was issued in view of the coroanvirus pandemic.

3:00 pm: MHA prohibits labourers from moving out of states, UTs

Ministry of Home Affairs issued Standard Operating Procedure for movement of stranded labourers, which states, "There should be no movement of labour outside the state/UT from where they are currently located." The labourers have been allowed to go to their places of work within the states and union territories.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues Standard Operating System for the movement of stranded labourers within the state/union territory - "There shall be no movement of labour outside the state/UT from where they are currently located." pic.twitter.com/qo0UFccp6r ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

2:37 pm: Wuhan lab chief denies COVID-19 originated from institute

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, blamed for being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge that the deadly pathogen originated from his lab before it spread across the world and wreaked havoc. The head of the lab clarified that coronavirus cannot be made in labs by human beings. President Trump on Saturday said his administration was looking into reports that the novel coronavirus "escaped" from a Wuhan laboratory before it spread to the world.

2:29 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana

Harayan government reported that the state has seen 246 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 24 are foreign nationsl and 64 are from other states.

2:21 pm: Coronavirus news: Govt hasn't redirected pension funds to fight COVID-19

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told news agency ANI that government has no plans to reduce the pension of senior citizens. He clarified that pension money has not been redirected COVID-19 fund.

2:15 pm: Coronavirus in India: Decision on UPSC, SSC exams after May 3

Government will take a decision on UPSC and SSC examinations, which have been put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown, after May 3. Union Miniser Jitendra Singh assured that dates will be rescheduled in manner that aspirants get sufficient time to reach their designated examination centres.

2:06 pm: Coronavirus impact: GoAir asks staff to go on leave without pay till May 3

GoAir has reportedly asked its employees to go on leave without pay till May 3. While the Wadia family-owned airline had sent several employees on leave without pay, this latest directive will apply to all employees.

2:05 pm: Coronavirus in India: Take 'measured approach' with stimulus packages, says Panagariya

Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya stated that India should focus on a more "measured approach" while doling out stimulus packages to deal with COVID-19 instead of generously providing credit to even unviable businesses. Panagariya stated that future taxpayers will have to pay for the expenditures government incurs today by either borrowing or printing money, during an event at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs.

1:52 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Of the 66,000 tests done so far, 95 per cent have been negative, stated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Around 3,600 have tested positive in the state, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged, he added. 52 patients are serious and we are looking at saving their lives, Thackeray said.

1:37 pm: Maharashtra to restart businesses in limited manner

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that some industries in green and orange zones of the state will be started in the state from tomorrow in a limited way. He added that there will be the threat of financial crisis after the coronavirus pandemic if the economy is not put in motion now.

1:27 pm: Coronavirus lockdown massively disrupting supply chain: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that coronavirus lockdown is massively disrupting India's supply chain. This pandemic has resulted in a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable, Kant said during a virtual session on 'COVID-19 & The Future of Work'.

1:20 pm: Coronavirus updates: 8 patients cured at INHS Patanjali

Eight out of nine patients admitted at Indian Naval Hospital Patanjali at Karwar have been cured and discharged so far, rpeorts ANI. The last patient is reporting well to treatment.

Out of the nine #COVID19 patients admitted at Indian Naval Hospital Patanjali at Karwar, eight have been cured and discharged so far. The remaining patient is responding well to the treatment. pic.twitter.com/P8BqG7TLVW ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

1:17 pm: IN PICTURES: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hosiptal, one of the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi

Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital today. It is one of the dedicated #COVID19 centres in the national capital.



A total of 1893 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far. pic.twitter.com/mvBjgN4L7l ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

1:08 pm: Coronavirus in India: Death rate improves; number of cases grow 34.6%

12:58 pm: UP govt to provide jobs to migrant labourers under MGNREGS

Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide employment to migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to help them out of economic distress due to coronavirus lockdown. As per Centre's guidelines, work under MGNREGS will be conducted outside containment zones and in adherence to social distancing norms.

12:41 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana

Warden of Bhondsi Jail tests positive for novel coronavirus after returning from his home in Bhiwani, reports ANI. He was tested before he joined duty so no one at the jail came in contact with him, informed Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram.

12:36 pm: Coronavirus updates: 4 new cases in Mysuru cluster

Karnataka government has informed that 4 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Mysuru cluster, taking the total tally to 388. Of the 4 new cases, 2 have travel history to Delhi.

4 new positive cases of #COVID19 reported in the Mysuru cluster in the State. Out of the 4 patients, 2 patients have travel history to Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the State is 388: Government of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/FBjxkLNjTM ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

12:27 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has ordered COVID-19 rapid testing for all workers in food distribution centres after one of the volunteers at a government food disribution centre tested positive. All those who visited the food distribution centre will also be tested. During his press conference today, Kejriwal informed that all 186 cases reported yesterday were asymptomatic, they didn't know they had coronavirus.

12:25 pm: WATCH: Lockdown to remain; we will review after one week, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

#WATCH "We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/spQ8aEpmtE ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

12:10 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir

Wheat crop in J&K's Kathua district is ready for harvest but due to non-availability of labour and transportation, the farmers fear that they may lose their crops. The farmers are also complaining that technicians for repairing the machines are also not available due to lockdown. Farmers have appealed to the govt to provide them relief.

12:00 pm: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Of the 228 new COVID positive cases reported in Gujarat in the past 12 hours, 140 are from Ahmedabad alone. Of these only 15 are symptomatic whereas others are asymptomatic cases. Ahmedabad cross 1000 case of Covid positive. Cumulatively, some 28,212 COVID tests have been conducted in Gujarat so far, confirmed state health authorities.

Ahmedabad 1002 (+140)

Vadodara 166

Surat 220

Rajkot 35

Bhavnagar 32

Anand 28

Bharuch 22

Gndhinagar17

Patan 15

Narmada 11

Banaskatha 10

PanchMahal 9

Chhota Udepur 7

Mehsana,Botad 5

Kutch 4

Porbandar 3

Sabarkatha, Mahisagar, Dahod, GSomnath, Kheda 2

Jamnagar, Morbi, Aravalli 1

11:50 am: Coronavirus impact on e-commerce

Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders said, "CAIT demolished sinister plan of E Commerce Companies to trade in non essential commodities. Accepting the objection of CAIT, the MHA excluded the permission granted earlier and now e commerce can trade only in essential commodities. Thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal."

11:40 am: Government prohibits non-essential delivery

Amid reports that government will allow delivery of non-essential items as it was not specifically mentioned in the guidelines issued by MHA, the government has specified that non-essential items will not be allowed to be delivered.

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/5wuB3mLXoT ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:35 am: Odisha coronavirus news

Govt ITI in Cuttack have developed a walk-in kiosk to collect samples for COVID-19 testing. The kiosk is a mobile cabin and has sealed glass front.

Walk-in Kiosk for collection of samples for coronavirus testing has been developed by a team of Govt ITI Cuttack, Odisha.The sample collection kiosk is a mobile cabin with a sealed glass front with extended gloves attached in front through which a healthworker can collect samples pic.twitter.com/ikKJGItu99 ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:30 am: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Forty-four coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state. The number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 647.

11:20 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases update

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs meeting of senior government officials to take stock of the situation in the state.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of senior government officers to review situation regarding #COVID19 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cE6SziFZ2J ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2020

11:10 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

People flock to buy vegetables in Nagpur, flouting all lockdown norms. The number of cases in Nagpur has reached 72. Police has put up coronavirus-themed effigies to spread awareness.

Maharashtra: Norms of social distancing goes for a toss, after people gather in huge numbers to buy vegetables in vegetable market in Nagpur today morning. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/IYQLIXOIrZ ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:00 am: Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand

Haridwar and Nainital have been declared 'red zone' as cases in Uttarakhand increase to 42. Additional Health Secretary says 80 per cent of the cases in the state are from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts.

10:55 am: Delhi COVID-19 cases news

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi has 42,000 rapid testing kits and a trial run is being conducted at the LNJP hospital. The minister said that the government aims conduct 42,000 tests in a week's time.

10:50 am: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

As situation gets grimmer, Maharashtra Police tries to spread awareness with a coronavirus-themed effigy. The effigy was put up in Nagpur.

Maharashtra: Police puts up a #COVID themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/5IKLeBcZIE ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

10:45 am: Jharkhand coronavirus updates

Lake View Hospital in Ranchi has been sealed and more than 50 of its employees have been quarantined. A retired DDC who was found positive in Gurugram was treated in this hospital where he died of a brain hemorrhage. His apartment has also been sealed.

10:40 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi government has expanded the scope of Rs 1 crore compensation to coronavirus workers. Earlier the compensation was declared only health workers losing their lives in the battle against COVID-19, but civil defence personnel, teachers, policemen and firemen have also been included.

10:30 am: Coronavirus cases in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the government's Covid-19 control room and the situation in various states amid the lockdown. Shah reviewed operations of the MHA Control Room that monitors and gets feedback from all states and various other ministries during the period.

10:20 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Nine people have been tested positive in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in Nagpur has reached 72. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 3,651.

10:15 am: Coronavirus in Indonesia

Indonesia's death toll has likely reached 1,000, nearly double the official figure of 535, Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Faqih was quoted saying on Saturday. "Those who were yet to be confirmed with COVID-19 were also reported by hospitals as death by coronavirus," Daeng told local media.

10:11 am: Sterlite Copper donates to CM fund in Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta company, said it has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Vedanta has already provided Rs 101 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and has set up a Rs 100-crore corpus. "We have 1 lakh people working at Vedanta and each of them, along with their family members, are empowered to do whatever it takes to help people in distress. We are facing multiple problems but it's the country that comes first," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

10:05 am: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

A 10-month infant was detected with coronavirus. The baby was brought by his father to the hospital where he was tested positive. The baby has been showing respiratory symptoms. The father has also been detected with coronavirus. The mother is being tested.

10:00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi's Lady Hardinge officials have said that two doctors and six nurses have tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities have quarantined themselves. Contact tracing has begun and a containment plan will soon be implemented.

9:53 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

As many as 41 new cases have been reported in Rajasthan. The health department said that the number of cases in the state has risen to 1,395. Jaipur alone has 521 cases.

44 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/i4PDWMKBoh ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

9:50 am: Delhi coronavirus updates

A special flight was arreanged by the US Embassy to ferry US citizens to the country. Around 300 US citizens left from Ludhiana in the special flight.

Punjab: A group of 300 US citizens from Ludhiana left for the US on a special flight from Delhi arranged by the US embassy yesterday pic.twitter.com/BVy9W7lasG ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

9:43 am: Chidambaram lashes out at the govt

Chidambaram lashed out that the government and called it heartless. He asked why the govt can't hand cash to poor families.

There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 19, 2020

9:40 am: Wuhan virology lab denies coronavirus connection

In an interview with state media published Saturday Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory, said that "there's no way this virus came from us". The institute has come under the scanner after reports emerged that it could be the source behind the coronavirus outbreak. Zhiming said that the lab is carrying out inspection in different parts of the institute for coronavirus.

9:30 am: Coronavirus in Delhi

A 45-day old infant has become the lastest casualty of coronavirus in Delhi. The child was admitted in the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital. Another 10-month old child is also infected but the child is currently stable.

9:15 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 15,000

There are 15,712 cases in India, with 12,974 active cases. The number of deaths have crossed 500 in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-impacted with 3,651 cases.

9:06 am: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus updates

Officials said that a person who has recovered from coronavirus has tested positive again. The person is a resident of Una but further details are not available yet. The number of active cases in the state is 23 and HP has seen 40 cases so far.

9:00 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Despite the lockdown and strict regulations in place, people flock to Azadpur Mandi to procure vegetables and fruits. Sale of essential food is done here from 6am-11am and 2pm-6pm.

Delhi: People at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The sale of vegetables and fruits is done here from 6 am-11am & 2 pm-6pm. pic.twitter.com/LqqeeAq03L ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

8:55 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan government has allowed the restarting of industries from April 20. It said that industries that are located in rural areas or industrial areas established in municipalities/municipal areas, export based industries or Special Economic Zones will be allowed to operate.

8:50 am: UP coronavirus news

UP government removed CMO AP Chaturvedi and placed DK Ohri as the additional CMO of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This move comes barely a fortnight after CMO Anurag Bhargava was removed and placed by AP Chaturvedi.

8:45 am: Delhi coronavirus cases news

Delhi govt officials stated that the number of cases in the national capital increased to 1,893. It added that 186 new cases were reported along with one death in a day. It said that of the total 43 deaths in Delhi, 24 were above 60 years of age. Nine were in the 50-60 group, while 10 were below 50 years.

8:40 am: US coronavirus news

US President Donald Trump warns China of consequences if it is found "knowingly responsible" for the outbreak of coronavirus. "The relationship was good when we were signing that, but then, all of a sudden, you hear about this. So, it's a big difference. You know, the question was asked would you be angry at China. Well, the answer very well might be a very resounding yes, but it depends," Trump said.

8:35 am: UP coronavirus cases news

Forty-five new cases have been reported in Agra. According to the DM, there are 241 cases in the city. The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is on a rise and is nearing the 1,000 mark.

8:30 am: WHO thanks Shah Rukh Khan for solidarity

WHO Director General took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his solidarity with the organisation and for joining the One World: Together At Home programme.

Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19 https://t.co/GyMtp9MoDp Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

8:25 am: Aviation minister says no flights till further notice

Aviation Minister Hardeen Singh Puri said that there has been no decision on re-opening of airline operations in the country. He airines must start booking only after a decision is made by the government.