Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0 live updates: Home Ministry releases guidelines for phased reopening

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: Speaking at e-Agenda Aaj Tak on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government's decision to impose lockdown was taken at the right time. He added that the country needs not fear COVID-19 but everyone should take necessary precautions. He added that that the COVID-19 pandemic is the toughest challenge the NDA government has faced in the past six years and India is fortunate to have Modi as the country's Prime Minister.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer CEO claims COVID-19 medicine could be ready by October-end

With just one day left in lockdown 4.0 to end on May 31, the country recorded 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases, and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's total count of confirmed novel coronavirus past 1.73 lakh. This tally includes 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on the path to "victory" in it long drawn battle against COVID-19 recognising the "tremendous suffering" of migrant labourers among others. Meanwhile, US terminated its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday, President Donald Trump announced as he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Record 7,964 cases, 265 deaths in 24 hours takes country's tally past 1.73 lakh mark

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on coronavirus in India and around the world:-

6.57 pm: Lockdown 5.0: MHA issues guidelines for phases reopening

MHA new guidelines lay down plan for phased reopening of lockdown in containment zones; states and union territories have been allowed to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose restrictions, based on their assessments.

4.45 pm: Rajasthan lockdown update

Monuments falling under Archaeology & Museum Department of the state will reopen from June 1 in areas that are not under containment zones, curfew areas, says official.

4.30 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

State reports 96 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 1,819, while active cases are at 833, informed Odisha health department.

4.15 pm: 2 External Affairs Ministry employees test coronavirus positive

Two employees of Ministry of External Affairs tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. All other staff people who came in contact with them have been asked to self-isolate themselves for 14 days, people familiar with the development said. (Inputs from PTI)

4.00 pm: COVID-19 updates Haryanan

Gurugram reports 61 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday.

3.43 pm: Coronavirus cases Puducherry

4 new COVID-19 cases reported, active cases rise to 37 says official.

3.17 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus lockdown

People in Sehore get employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act amid COVID-19 lockdown. Raveena, a worker says, "We have got the work of constructing a well here. I am pursuing studies along with helping my family in this work".

Madhya Pradesh: People in Sehore get employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act amid #COVID19 lockdown. Raveena, a worker says, "We have got the work of constructing a well here. I am pursuing studies along with helping my family in this work". pic.twitter.com/2lEP0AX4GN ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020 3.00 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: Recovery rate at 59% 4,462 COVID-19 patients in UP have recovered so far, while the death toll of the state stands at 204, informed state principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad. 2.45 pm: Uttarakhand COVID-19 cases Uttarakhand's Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday that the state recorded 11 new coronavirus cases till 2 pm, taking the total count to 727. (ANI) 2.30 pm: Tamil Nadu allows tv shoots The state eases restrictins in tv shoots post May 31. Shooting with 60 members allowed. Tamil Nadu's total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 20,246 as of date, as per the Union Health Ministry. 2.15 pm: COVID-19 latest news Passengers arrive at Manila International Airport, Indonesia to board a repatriation flight to Delhi and Jaipur under Vande Bharat Mission. Indonesia: Passengers arrive at Manila International Airport to board a repatriation flight to Delhi and Jaipur under #VandeBharatMission. pic.twitter.com/HxVj5nDsBB ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020 2.00 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Air India Delhi-Moscow flight turned back after pilot tested COVID-19 positive The pilot's test results came after he took the flight off to Moscow. He turned back to Delhi after he was informed mid-way into the flight which was empty. 1.45 pm: Delhi govt four steps ahead of COVID-19, says CM Kejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government is four steps ahead of COVID-19 adding that there is no need panic as most of the people are recovering at home. He added that out of the total coronavirus patients, only 2,100 are in hospitals, while the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. "6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week. It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus," he stated. 1.30 pm: Delhi COVID-19 cases rising, says CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that although the national capital's cases are rising, there is nothing to worry about assuring citizens that the government is fully prepared to tackle the situation. He said, "We cannot be in a permanent lockdown. The government is trying to ensure that deaths don't happen due to coronavirus." 1.15 pm: Delhi coronavirus lockdown updates India's biggest medicine market, Bhagirath Palace closed till June 4 in the wake of increasing coronavirus places from it. 1.00 pm: Coronavirus latest updates BJP never politicised COVID-19 crisis, Congress was irresponsible in approach, said party National President JP Nadda. 12.45 pm: Lockdown decision was taken at the right time, says Rajnath Singh Speaking at e-Agenda Aaj Tak on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government's decision to impose lockdown was taken at the right time. He added that the country needs not fear COVID-19 but everyone should take necessary precautions. 12.30 pm: Coronavirus toughest situation, India fortunate to have Modi as PM, says Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic is the toughest challenge the NDA government has faced in the past six years. Speaking to e-Agenda Aaj Tak, Singh said that India is fortunate to have Narendra Modi as the country's Prime Minister. 12.15 pm: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus news Kathua Police station sealed after a cop tested coronavirus positive. 12.00 pm: Delhi COVID-19 latest updates Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) medical director and two staff members tested COVID-19 positive. 11.45 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 45 more tested positive Rajasthan recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases till 10.30 am on Saturday. Here are the city-wise details:- Churu 8

Kota 8

Udaipur 8

Barmer 4

Karauli 3

Jhalawar 3

Dholpur 3

Bhilwara 3

Jaipur 2

Bharatpur 2

Jhunjhunu 2

Ganganagar 1

Baran 1

Hanumagarh 1 11.30 am: Karnataka lockdown 4.0 The state has eased its lockdown restrictions from 7 am to 7 pm for Sunday. 11.15 am: Coronavirus vaccine: US pharma company seeks marketing authorisation from India for remdesivir A US pharmaceutical company has put in its application to India's drug regulator seeking marketing authorisation for its anti-viral vaccine remdesivir, which is being seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19. 11.00 am: Delhi-Haryana border sealed Rush of vehicles at Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road as Police personnel check IDs and passes of commuters. Haryana govt has sealed borders with Delhi in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Rush of vehicles at Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road as Police personnel check IDs and passes of commuters. Haryana govt has sealed borders with Delh in the wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/YJPEx8eBxL ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020 10.45 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur as Police personnel check passes & IDs of people, commuting through the route. Ghaziabad has sealed border with Delhi due increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur as Police personnel check passes & IDs of people, commuting through the route. Ghaziabad has sealed border with Delhi due increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/eK2pUbr9B4 ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

10.30 am: 114 more Maharashtra cops test COVID-19 positive in 24 hours

114 police personnel have been testes positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, while one personnel died due to the infection, informed the state police on Saturday. The total count of COVID-19 infected cops in the state now stands at 2,325 with 26 deaths so far.

10.15 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates

Principal Secretary Health UP Amit Mohan Prasad has said that Uttar Pradesh is conducting around 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He added that total 9,981 tests were done on Thursday, the highest for the state so far.

10.00 am: Coronavirus global updates: US reports 1,225 COVID-19 deaths, toll at 102,798

US reported 1,225 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours taking it total to 102,798 so far. The country's total count of cases stands at 1,745,606.

9.45 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 265 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,971, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.30 am: COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reported 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.73 lakh.

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India

The country's total COVID-19 cases topped 1.73 lakh on Saturday including 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.