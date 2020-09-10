Coronavirus cases in India: Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 deaths take COVID-19 count past 44 lakh

India on Thursday registered a record single-day spike of 95,735 COVID-19 cases and 1,172 fatalities, taking the country's caseload past 44 lakh, and death toll to 75,062, according to the Union Health Ministry. Recoveries from coronavirus also surged to 34,71,783. The country's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 44,65,863 (44.65 lakh), health ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate due to the infection has further dipped to 1.68 per cent whereas the recovery rate was recorded at 77.74 per cent.

The data further stated that there are currently 9.19 lakh active cases in the country, including 20.58 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 1,172 new deaths included 380 from Maharashtra, 128 from Karnataka, 74 from Andhra Pradesh, 71 from Punjab, 70 from Chhattisgarh, 65 each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 53 from West Bengal, and 31 from Madhya Pradesh.

The total 75,062 deaths included 27,787 from Maharashtra, 8,090 from Tamil Nadu, 6,808 from Karnataka, 4,638 in Delhi, 4,634 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,112 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,730 in West Bengal, 3,149 in Gujarat and 2,061 in Punjab, 1,640 from Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 from Rajasthan and 927 from Telangana.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to verification and reconciliation.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, faster than anywhere else in the world. The country is second only to the United States (US) in terms of rising caseload globally.