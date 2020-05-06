Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Public transport to soon resume operations with guidelines, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that public transport may soon resume operations with strict guidelines. Gadkari cautioned about maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures including hand washing, sanitising and using face masks, while operating buses and cars. Addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) through video conferencing mode, Gadkari said, "Public transport is likely to resume soon... Guidelines will be there".

Opening of transport and highways is expected to go a long way in instilling confidence among public, Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister also said. Gadkari, however, didn't give any tentative date. The current phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Gadkari said that the government is completely aware of the problems of bus and car operators, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues. The union minister said that he is in regular touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are working overtime to uplift the economy amid the ongoing crisis.

"Economy is facing a crisis due to coronavirus outbreak... We should treat it as a blessing in disguise as no one wants to deal with China. Japan's PM is facilitating industry there to do investment out of China... It is a chance to boost Indian economy," the minister said.

Gadkari had recently said that the central government is likely to announce a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. "We have sent recommendations for a relief package to the Finance Minister and Prime Minister, and I hope it will be announced soon," Gadkari had also said.

