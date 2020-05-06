Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: Cases near 50,000; death toll-1,694, states open liquor, wine shops

India coronavirus lockdown latest news and updates: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the confirmed coronavirus cases at 15,525 along with 617 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 6,245 cases, 368 deahts and Delhi with 5,105 infection cases including 64 fatalities. Where several states withdrew lockdown relaxations from Monday, others did not to revive the foundering state economies. With People seen queuing up outside the liquor and wine shops across states, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh levied 70 and 75% additional taxes respectively on alcohol. Chennai completely prohibited the liquor sale in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases. Delhi and Punjab also hiked the prices of petrol and diesel to make up for the lost revenues due to halted economic activity during lockdown. Meanwhile, the central government announced "Vande Bharat Mission" to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Air India will deploy 64 repatriation flights for a week starting from May 7 while the Navy will press into action two ships as the Centre rolled out a massive evacuation plan on Tuesday to bring back thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

9.25 am: UP lockdown news: Aarogya Setu app compulsory to go out in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi said on Wednesday that the smartphone users in Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to install on their phones, while out in a public place. If they don't do it then it will be a punishable offence under violation of lockdown rules, he added.

9.17 am: Wine shops in Punjab: State govt to home deliver liquor

The Punjab will now deliver alcohol at people's doorsteps to avoid crowding at the liquor stores across the state. The delivery will begin from Thursday and the alcohol will be delivered between 1 pm to 6 pm.

9.11 am: Total number of coronavirus deaths in India

With 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,694 on Wednesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far.

8.57 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians

The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/T45XbnmSMK - India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 4, 2020

8.49 am: Liquor shops open in Haryana

People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Haryana: People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/HybDERhKDq - ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

8.45 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed

The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. According to the order, spitting in public places will be a punishable offence with fine, stepping out without a face cover will also attract punishment, all religious places will remain shut and gathering of 5 or more people in any public place is banned. The order added that all public events such as cultural, religious, political, sports programmes and rallies will remain prohibited till May 31. Prior permission will have to be taken before any marriage ceremony or funeral. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency. Malls, salons, spas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks and sports complexes etc will remain shut. Educational institutions will also remain shut. Ghaziabad recorded 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the city's total count to 103.

8.39 am: Jammu and Kashmir lockdown ext3ension news

Industrial units in Kathua open on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jammu & Kashmir: Industrial units in Kathua open today amid #CoronavirusLockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/fnKAsCGrFu - ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

8.35 am: Telangana lockdown extension till May 29

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 29 and imposed a curfew in the state from 7 pm. "Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and reach their residences. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," said Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: 2.57 lakh deaths, 71,999 in US alone

Around 36 lakh people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus while 2.57 have died already. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 71,000 lives in the United States as the total count of coronavirus cases has surpassed 12 lakh. President Donald Trump has said that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus.

