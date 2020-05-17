Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What's open, what's closed in green, orange, red zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued new guidelines allowing states to decide red, orange and green zones, based on the evidence of coronavirus infection, even though it extended the countrywide lockdown till May 31. However, depending on whether an area is under a red, orange or green zone, the restrictions would differ. Green zones that are relatively clearer of infections will be allowed the maximum relaxations, while citizens in the red zones will have to adhere to the lockdown norms strictly.
"The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India," MHA said in a press release.
In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.
Here's a lowdown of what will remain operational and what will be closed based on the zone you are in:
CLOSED:As per the MHA order the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till May 31:
OPEN
The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:
