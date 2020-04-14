Coronavirus lockdown extension guidelines to be announced tomorrow

PrimeMinister Narendra Modi said that detailed guidelines on the extension of the lockdown will be announced Wednesday and f ocus would be on providing relief to the poor. Earlier, Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended until May 3 across the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Harvesting of rabi crops is also underway. Central government and state governments are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," the Prime Minister said in his third address to the nation.

All districts, localities, states will be closely monitored on how strictly the norms are being implemented until April 20. "States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi added. India's total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases surged to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health. The tally includes 8,988 active coronavirus cases, 339 deaths, 1,035 cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

Modi also said that due to the government's fast action and early lockdown, India has done much better than the bigger nations. The figures from these developed nations show that we are doing much better, he added. Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown on March 25 to break the chain of coronavirus infections in the country.

