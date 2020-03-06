Coronavirus: Lok Sabha issues safety advisory for MPs

Lok Sabha has issued a safety advisory to the Members of Parliament in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India. The primer on preventive measures was issued on march 6, 2020 and comprised hygiene basics such as hand and respiratory hygiene and avoiding visitors for unofficial reasons strictly.

MPs and visitors were also told to avoid large gatherings within the premises of the Parliament completely. These directives were circulated to the offices of all those parties who had their offices in the precincts of Parliament.

Lok Sabha issues advisory for Members of Parliament (MPs) and visitors, over #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/BqdwpLcZOY ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Movement of visitors and their entry to Parliament will also be restricted due to coronavirus outbreak when it resumes after Holi on March 11. From the next week, MPs won't be able to meet visitors inside the Parliament.

All those who are coming to meet the MPs at the reception will be allowed to stay for an hour and the restriction will be adhered to in word and practice, according to news agency ANI. The Lower House also issued a notice to keep visitors away from party offices in the Parliament premises.

The visitor passes have been colour coded for this very specific purpose. Visitors who want to witness the Parliament proceedings will get white colour passes and they aren't allowed to visit any other areas of the parliament. Casual visitors have a blue pass. This pass will be valid only for the outer precincts and non-restricted areas of the Parliament where all the party offices are located.

Also read: Coronavirus: Bhutan bans tourists after first case

Also read: Coronavirus: Fear in Hyderabad IT park, industry on guard