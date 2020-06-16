Coronavirus: SBI disburses Rs 8700 crore for MSME sector under emergency credit guarantee scheme

State Bank of India on Tuesday said it has disbursed Rs 8,700 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, pummelled by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As per the directions of the finance ministry, SBI and other banks rolled out the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) loan product to support MSMEs and business enterprises as per the guidelines of NCGTC. ECLGS is the biggest fiscal component of the mega Rs 20-lakh crore package announced last month.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage is being provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested MUDRA borrowers in the form of a GECL facility. "The bank has sanctioned GECL aggregating Rs 15,000 crore to 1.5 lakh MSME customers. SBI so far has disbursed loans worth Rs 8,700 crore," SBI said in a statement.

Additional supportive measures such as COVID Emergency Credit Line, re-assessment of working capital limits, and restructuring of advances are also being made available to MSME customers, it said.

"MSMEs formed a very crucial part of the announcements made under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by the Government of India wherein MSMEs were defined. To empower them in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, SBI organized more than 125 E-Town Hall Meetings from May to date," it said.

