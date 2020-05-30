Coronavirus update: Delhi govt turns five hotels into COVID-19 hospitals

The Delhi government has roped in five hotels to be transformed into coronavirus hospitals and isolation centres. The "extended COVID hospitals" will increase the capacity by 1,000 beds. The medical assistance in these hospitals would be provided by respective hospitals hat have been attached to the hotels.

Hotel Crown Plaza in Okhla Phase-I, Hotel Surya in New Friends Colony, Hotel Siddharth in Rajendra Place, Hotel Jivitesh in Pusa Road and Hotel Sheraton in Saket District Centre are the hotels that have been earmarked for this purpose. Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital and Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital would provide medical assistance to these hotels respectively.

The hotels are required to provide regular hotel services including housekeeping, disinfection and food for not more than Rs 5,000 for the five star hotels and not more than Rs 4,000 for four or three star hotels. The linked private hospitals will take over the full hotel.

The hospital, on the other hand, will provide all the medical manpower as per norms as well as equipment. "The attached private hospital is required to provide sufficient manpower (nurses & doctors) as per norms. Further, the attached hospital is also required to provide oxygen supply, either in the form of oxygen concentrator or oxygen cylinder, in the extended COVID Hospital in case a patient requires oxygen support. The attached hospital shall provide all consumables like PPE Kit, N95 Mask, gloves, medicines and equipment like pulse-oximeter, thermometer, oxygen concentrator/cylinder, etc. They shall also make necessary arrangements to provide resuscitation services (equipment, drugs & medical consumables) in the extended COVID Hospital in case there is a rapid deterioration in the clinical condition of the patient," said the order.

The linked hospital would be paid not more than Rs 5,000 per day for their services to the patients. The hospitals can also charge investigation fee as per their rates at maximum of Rs 2,000 per bed.

Delhi has reported 17,386 cases so far with 9,142 active cases, 7,846 discharges and 398 deaths.

