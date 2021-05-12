COVID-19: 2 arrested for black marketing, hoarding oxygen concentrators, oximeters in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested two persons for black marketing and hoarding essential equipment amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and recovered 10 oxygen concentrators and 2,000 pulse oximeters.

Based on prior information, Delhi police laid a trap on Monday and an official approached the accused Neelansh for buying an oxygen concentrator near Mundka metro station. The accused quoted an amount of Rs 70,000 for an oxygen concentrator and was arrested. 10 oxygen concentrators were recovered from his car.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the 24-year old accused, a resident of Palam Vihar in Dwarka, has done automobile engineering and was working from home for a company in Gurugram. His family is in the business of supplying medical kit and equipment. He procured 10 oxygen concentrators for Rs 28,000 each and was selling it for over Rs 70,000 each.

The police also conducted a raid at a store of his associate, Mohammad Danish, in Chandni Chowk and recovered 2,000 pulse oximeters. The 31-year old procured the oximeters at Rs 325 each and was selling them at exorbitant rates, as per the police.

The ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi has led to shortage of medicines and other equipment, which are being black marketed at exorbitant rates. The Delhi Police has been keeping a watch on black marketing and hoarding of essential medical supplies and has been taking action based on intelligence, leading to arrest of many persons.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 13,287 new coronavirus cases and 300 more fatalities, while the positivity rate came down to 17 per cent, the lowest in nearly a month, according to the health department.

