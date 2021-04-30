COVID-19 crisis: Walmart, Flipkart, PhonePe collaborate to procure oxygen, equipment for donation

Walmart is mobilising its global resources to help in India's battle with the devastating second coronavirus wave. Walmart, Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe along with Walmart's Global Technology and Sourcing hubs have joined forces to help India counter oxygen shortage, support the vaccination drive as well as donate to organisations.

In order to plug India's oxygen shortage, Walmart businesses worldwide are working together to procure oxygen concentrators and other equipment. The company will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for oxygen storage and transportation. It will also donate more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivery of oxygen assistance to patients at homes or hospitals. These will be donated to hospitals and NGOs for distribution, the company said.

Walmart and Walmart Foundation will also fund an additional 2,500 oxygen concentrators as part of the US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's joint relief work.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc said, "Walmart is a global family. We feel the impact of this devastating surge on our associates, families and friends across India, and it's important that we come together to support however we can. We feel called to bring our resources to bear in times of crisis, and this moment is no different. We are working hard to combine Walmart's global capabilities and Flipkart's distribution network to ensure vital oxygen and supplies are made available to those who need them most. Our hearts are with everyone in India."

The Walmart Foundation has planned to donate $2 million to support various NGOs in the country. Out of that $1 million will be allocated through donor advised fund Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and the other $1 million will be allocated to GIVE Foundation Inc in order to support GiveIndia's COVID response fund.

Walmart, Flipkart and PhonePe will help in the vaccination drive by setting up on-site vaccination clinics for associates and their households, and Flipkart and PhonePe's full-time contractors and delivery workers.

Flipkart is also joining hands with GiveIndia to raise funds for COVID-19 relief and provide critical materials such as oxygen, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and other essentials at COVID-19 centers, charitable hospitals and for healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Flipkart customers can also use their SuperCoins to donate toward ambulance services and oxygen cylinder refills.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said: "Through the pandemic, we have endeavored to meet the needs of our customers while supporting our business partners through a safe supply chain and reliable platform. We and our colleagues at PhonePe are committed to doing our bit to help people in this challenging time, leveraging our logistics capabilities and mobilizing resources towards the most critical needs of patients and health care professionals. As people and corporations come together to gather resources to fight the pandemic, we remain steadfast in our belief that we will get through this together."

