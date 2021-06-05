COVID-19: Delhi liquor shops to open on odd-even basis, restaurants to remain closed

Relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the Delhi government on Saturday said liquor shops in the national capital will operate on odd-even basis from Monday, June 7.

The government said restaurants and bars, even if they are in shopping malls or markets, will continue to remain closed, according to Hindustan Times. Gymnasiums, spas, salons, parlours and cinema halls will also remain closed as part of the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

The administration added that revenue services such as registry can function during the unlock process in the national capital.

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the lockdown in the national capital will be extended further with more relaxations. "Lockdown will continue with more relaxations in other activities," Kejriwal said.

He said that shops and malls in the national capital will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday, June 7. Delhi Metro will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Kejriwal said private offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. "Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff," the chief minister said.

As COVID-19 cases registered decline, Delhi began unlock process on May 31, allowing labourers working in factories and construction sites to resume work.

