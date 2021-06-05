Delhi lockdown update: From markets to Metro; what's open in capital as CM Kejriwal relaxes curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the lockdown in the national capital, which was about to end at 5 am on Monday, has been further extended further with more relaxation. The construction activity and factory work have already been opened up in Delhi. Kejriwal further noted that if the COVID-19 situation remains under control, more economic activities will be resumed in the coming weeks.

Delhi Unlock 2.0 Guidelines: What's open?

Malls and shops to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am-8 pm from Monday (June 7)

Standalone shops and shops dealing in essential commodities will open every day

Delhi Metro will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity

E-commerce delivery of all types of goods will be allowed

Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity whereas group B staff will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity

Government departments involved in essential services allowed to work at 100 per cent capacity

Private offices can operate with 50 per cent workforce while the remaining workforce can work from home and have to implement staggered timings.

Kejriwal also announced that the AAP government has set up a pediatric task force and two genome sequencing labs will also be set up to detect new COVID-19 variants.

"Delhi government is preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 keeping in mind that 37,000 daily cases may be reported at its peak and making arrangements for beds, ICUs, and medicines," the Delhi CM stated.

