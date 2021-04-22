COVID-19: Fortis Hospital seeks PMO's help for oxygen supply

Healthcare service provider Fortis Healthcare on Thursday took to Twitter to seek help from chief ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana and central ministers for allowing supply of an oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to its hospital in Haryana.

Fortis Healthcare said Fortis Hospital in Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left and tagged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal. In another tweet, it also tagged Prime Minister's Office for help.

This is an #SOS call from Fortis to allow oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi to reach our hospital #ASAP. (2/2) - Fortis Healthcare (@fortis_hospital) April 22, 2021

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalised patients because of the infection continue to rise, many states and hospitals have complained about scarcity of medical oxygen.

Earlier today, Sangita Reddy, joint director of Apollo Hospitals, had also taken to Twitter to seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers to allow movement of an oxygen tanker which wasn't being allowed to enter Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL by the Haryana Police.

She later tweeted, "The driver has just been allowed inside & hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon."

The Ministry of Home Affaris today lifted all restrictions imposed on movement of medical oxygen between states. It called for free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inner-city supply without any restriction.

The prime minister also held a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability.

India reported 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths due to the infection in the preceding 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

