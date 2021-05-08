COVID-19: Govt revises policy, positive test report not needed for hospitalisation

The Union Health Ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to COVID-19 health facilities in an effort to make it more "patient-centric". In the revised policy issued on Saturday, the ministry removed the requirement of a coronavirus positive test report for admission to a COVID-19 treatment facility.

The ministry stated that no patient shall be refused services on any account. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city, the ministry said in a statement. It added that the new measures are aimed at ensuring "prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19".

The revised guidelines for treatment of coronavirus patients at COVID-19 health facilities are as follows:

Health Ministry has removed the requirement of COVID-19 positive report for admission to a coronavirus health facility. As per the revised guidelines, A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

No patients shall be refused services at COVID-19 health facilities including medication such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient will be refused admission to the COVID-19 health facility on the grounds that they failed to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where that particular hospital is located.

Admissions to a hospital should be based on need. Authorities must ensure that hospital beds are not occupied by those who do not need them.

Discharge of hospitalised patients must be in strict adherence with the revised discharge policy

The ministry also advised the chief secretaries of states and union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the revised directions within three days. These shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

