COVID-19: Govt revises policy, positive test report not needed for hospitalisation

The Union Health Ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to COVID-19 health facilities in an effort to make it more "patient-centric". In the revised policy issued on Saturday, the ministry removed the requirement of a coronavirus positive test report for admission to a COVID-19 treatment facility.
The ministry stated that no patient shall be refused services on any account. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city, the ministry said in a statement. It added that the new measures are aimed at ensuring "prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19".
The revised guidelines for treatment of coronavirus patients at COVID-19 health facilities are as follows:
The ministry also advised the chief secretaries of states and union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the revised directions within three days. These shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.
