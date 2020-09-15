COVID-19 hits Delhi Assembly; 3 AAP MLAs, journalist test coronavirus positive

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and a journalist have tested positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR tests conducted at Delhi's Legislative Assembly. A total of 180 people underwent COVID-19 tests at the coronavirus testing facility in the assembly premises. The MLAs found positive for the novel coronavirus are Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas, and Vishesh Ravi. The one-day session of the Delhi Assembly took place on Monday, September 14.

According to Delhi Assembly Speaker, Ram Vilas Goel, three AAP MLAs and one journalist have tested positive for COVID-19. Three Delhi Assembly staff members were also found positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Delhi Assembly Speaker also said that two MLAs had undertaken RT-PCR tests last week and were found positive on Monday. They left the House after their report came in the evening.

Including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a total of eight AAP MLAs have tested COVID-19 positive. These include - Girish Soni, Virender Singh Kadian, Pramila Tokas, Surender Kumar, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, and Vishesh Ravi.

As of Tuesday, Delhi reported a total of 2, 21,533 cases. Out of these, 1, 88,122 people have recovered whereas 4,770 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus. The total number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 28, 641 as of now.

