Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he tested positive for coronavirus. The deputy CM had developed a mild fever last night after which he conducted a COVID-19 test on Monday. He has gone in self isolation after the test results came positive.

"Right now there is no fever or any other complication. I am completely fine. Hopefully I will soon return to work thanks to all your good wishes and blessings," Sisodia tweeted.

à¤¹à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥. à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¯à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥. à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤ à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤. à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤¬ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾. - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, he did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly. A day ahead of the special session, at least four MLAs had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi's tally of coronavirus cases has rose to 2.18 lakh on Sunday with 4,235 more people contracting the viral disease, while 29 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,744. Of the total 2,18,304 cases reported in Delhi so far, 1,84,748 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.This was the fifth day in a trot that the national capital recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 fresh cases. The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday.

Also Read: Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases, Delhi govt asks 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% ICU beds

Also read: 'India fighting two wars against China, at border and against virus,' says Arvind Kejriwal