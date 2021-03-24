COVID-19 in Delhi: No public celebrations on Holi, Navratri amid rising cases

Even though the government has doubled down on vaccination, the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is on the rise. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered there will be no public celebrations, gatherings and congregations on festivals like Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat, etc in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the order is followed in letter and spirit. The order read, "All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi."

The national capital has reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases, the highest in more than three months whereas 4 people succumbed to the disease as of March 23, i.e., Tuesday. This is the first time since December 24 that Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases in a day.

The COVID-19 tally reached over 6.49 lakh, while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. Health experts have said the recent "sudden rise" in COVID-19 cases is due to people "assuming all is well now".

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also asked chief secretaries of all states to expedite vaccination and cover all priority groups. He also warned that COVID-19 tally might surge further due to upcoming festivals.

With agency inputs

