Delhi Police uses hilarious 'pawri' meme to urge people to wear masks

Even though coronavirus vaccines are here, cases in India are on a steep rise. As such, the go-to way to keep safe is to wear masks. The Delhi Police took to social media to spread awareness about the risk of not wearing a mask. And what better way to do it than jump on the 'pawri' bandwagon?

Delhi Police tweeted a handmade image with the caption, "Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of COVID-19".

The handmade image begins with a cartoon COVID-19 virus saying, "Yeh hum hain (This is us)". Moving on, it shows three types of coronavirus that say, "Yeh humaare mutations hain (these are our mutations) aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai (we are having a party)."

The sketch shared by the DCP, Central Delhi is inspired by the viral pawri trend started by the Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen. Netizens could not help but appreciate the Delhi Police for such an innovative way to drive the point home.

This is very creative and interesting way of driving home a point. Well done!

The man behind the innovative cartoon, senior HDFC Bank executive Rajiv Banerjee thanked the Delhi Police for sharing his cartoon.

The national capital has reported over 6.48 lakh coronavirus cases. Out of these, over 6.33 lakh people have recovered whereas 10,963 have succumbed to the contagion. The national capital has 3,934 active cases so far.

