COVID-19 lockdown: 75% Delhi residents prefer another extension by a week, says survey

Delhites, in huge majority, are favouring yet another extension of lockdown, suggests a survey. While 75% of respondents preferred at least a one-week extension of lockdown, 60% among them favoured a two-week lockdown. The survey, conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, received responses from more than 32,000 residents across all 11 districts of Delhi. 68% of them were men and 32%, women.

The national capital of India is in a 'health emergency' with daily COVID-19 cases crossing 25,000 for many days, resulting in scarcity of ICU and oxygen beds, extreme shortage of COVID medicines, testing, and even cremation space. The current lockdown ends on May 3.

The survey sought residents' perception if they support the further imposition of a complete lockdown in the city after May 3. In response, 31% said "extend it by 3 weeks", while 29% preferred a two-week extension and 15% called for a one-week extension.

Only 5% voted to end the lockdown and remove restrictions. Another 13% preferred the end of lockdown, but imposition of night curfew. The findings thus indicate that overall, 75% are in favour of extending the lockdown/curfew by at least one week while 60% are in favour of at least a two-week lockdown extension.

An earlier survey conducted by LocalCircles on the same issue on March 28 saw only 16% of respondents favouring a lockdown in Delhi. By April 15, another follow-up survey found that the percentage of people favouring a lockdown increased to 59. Last week, the percentage of residents of Delhi voting in favour of lockdown was 68, and it has risen further to 75% this week. This suggests that the percentage of residents of Delhi supporting lockdown has increased by almost 5-fold in one month.

The respondents, however, want home delivery of all goods to be permitted during the lockdown. Among the respondents, 84% supported this as the primary model that should be used during the lockdown. To the question on the type of services that should be permitted during the lockdown, 43% said "home delivery of items like grocery and medicines", and 41% said "home delivery of all goods". While 13% wanted "physical retail stores opened in shifts to provide for in-person shopping", 3% could not decide.

To the question about the kinds of "must-have" products they need to procure for children and grandchildren in the next three months, 57% said "school books, stationery, and equipment for online classes", 40% said "children apparel, footwear, raincoats, etc.", and 31% said "other children's needs such as toys to keep children engaged at home, hobby, supplies, etc.".

On the "must-have" products they will need to procure for their household over the next months, 48% said "equipment such as laptop and mobile phone for work from home or other activities", while 45% said "air conditioners, coolers, fans, whitegoods, others", and 27% said "home appliances, bedding, and furnishings".

LocalCircles has shared the findings of the survey with the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as citizens' feedback on lockdown to aid their decision.