COVID-19 negative report compulsory for entry into Mumbai malls

The Maharashtra government has made RT-PCR COVID-19 test report compulsory for people entering the shopping malls.

The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, in view of which the Maharashtra government has enforced stringent curbs on the movement of people.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, March 19, announced that it will make the Rapid Antigen Test facility for coronavirus testing mandatory for all shopping centres.

The new rule will come into force from March 22. In case the visitors don't carry a negative report to the mall, they will have to undergo an antigen test at the shopping mall itself.

Also Read: Maharashtra registers 25,000 COVID cases in highest-single day spike on Thursday

BMC has designated a team for this purpose at the entrance of all the malls in Mumbai.

"A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out," the Mumbai civic body said in a statement on Friday.

The development comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed divisional commissioners to make sure that curbs announced to check the spread of COVID-19 are enforced strictly.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai: BMC targets inoculating 1 lakh people per day

CM Thackeray held a meeting with mall owners and gave them a final warning on the violation of coronavirus-related protocols.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that all city inhabitants have to come together to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the enforcement of a lockdown.