Maharashtra registers 25,000 COVID cases in highest-single day spike on Thursday

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded more than 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. This the highest-single day spike in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. State capital Mumbai recorded 2,788 fresh cases in the last 24 hours which is also the highest ever in a single day. On Wednesday, the state had recorded more than 23,000 fresh cases.

Before the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra had reached its peak on September 11, 2020, when 24,886 new cases were reported in a single day. With the addition of 25,833 fresh cases on March 18, the total COVID-19 count of the state is now at 23,96,340, according to the Department of Public Health, Maharashtra.

While the number of fresh cases saw an increase on Thursday, the number of deaths actually decreased compared to the previous day. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 58 deaths compared to 84 on Wednesday. Maharashtra's total death count currently stands at 53,138. The case fatality in the state is 2.2 per cent.

On Thursday, 12,764 COVID-19 patients were discharged. The state has seen 21,75,565 people recover from the deadly virus thus far. The number of active cases currently stands at 1,66,353.

Pune has the most number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at 35,539. The city reported 5,583 fresh cases on Thursday.

Mumbai currently has 17,153 active cases while 11,559 residents have succumbed to the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 3,52,851. Meanwhile, Thane currently has 15,548 active cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the state conducted 1,21,355 COVID-19 tests. The state so far has conducted 1,79,56,839 COVID-19 tests during this pandemic.

